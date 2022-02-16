Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Funeral on Thursday; PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Fans Pay Tributes

The hospital also issued an official statement, confirming the death of Lahiri and stating that he was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection.

“He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the statement further.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit were among the first celebrities to express their grief over the demise of the veteran composer on social media. Pandit said that he was “shocked” to hear about the death of “rockstar” Lahiri. He added, “I can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts.” While Mehta, who got an opportunity to work with Lahiri in an ad, wrote, “Another legend gone.” Devgn tweeted, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge.”

Last year, Lahiri was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after the veteran was detected with “mild COVID symptoms.” The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

Bappi Lahiri was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party. It was his first and last appearance on Bigg Boss.

