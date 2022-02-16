Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Funeral on Thursday; PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Fans Pay Tributes

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, who was known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Read More
Remembering Bappi Lahiri, the official Twitter handle of President Ram Nath Kovind posted, “Shri #BappiLahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for a long time."
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweets: In the demise of Shri #BappiLahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. #BappiDa will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers.
The music and the film fraternity took to social media to express their shock over the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri, also known as the Disco King of India. Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in 80s Bollywood, earning the moniker Disco King of India.
Apart from his incredible music, Bappi Lahiri was also known for wearing heavy gold chains and jewellery. In an old interview, he revealed why he used to wear so much gold. The late composer-singer had said that he was heavily influenced by American pop star Elvis Presley. Popstar Elvis Presley wore a gold chain during his concert. Bappi da had told in that interview that after seeing Elvis Presley, “I used to think that when I become a successful person, I will create my own image. Impressed by Pressley, I wear gold and it is very lucky for me."
Here’s a priceless throwback picture of Bappi Lahiri with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who also passed away earlier this month.
Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is “stunned" by the news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise. Vishal shared a throwback picture with Lahiri from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and wrote, “We shared a mutual love and respect, and I’m grateful that Vishal-Shekhar were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs."
Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma expresses condolences: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Bappi Lahiri ji, who was instrumental in popularising disco music in India in 1980s… May his soul find sadgati."
BJP national president JP Nadda: Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer and legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences…
Music maestro AR Rahman mourned the demise of legendary composer and singer Bappi Lahiri. Rahman tweeted, “#RIPBappida… Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has thanked Bappi Lahiri for “all the happiness you brought through your music". Akshay tweeted, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “saddened" by the death of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
As Bappi Lahiri bids adieu to the world, the late composer’s childhood pic with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 8, is going viral on social media. Bappi Lahiri had posted the picture on Instagram while mourning the death of Mangeshkar a few days ago.
Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions," read the official statement from the hospital.
Union minister Amit Shah was “pained" to learn about the demise of legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. Shah tweeted, “His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers."
Yuvraj Singh condoles the demise of Bappi Lahiri: “Sad news of the passing away of the legendary musician. He will be fondly remembered for mesmerising compositions loved by people of all ages. RIP #BappiDa"
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Bappi Lahiri. Ajay tweeted, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha, and Disco Dancer. You will be missed."
Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others.
In his last Instagram post, Bappi Lahiri had shared a throwback monochrome picture of himself wearing shades. He captioned the picture: “Old is always gold."
"He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions," read the statement further.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit were among the first celebrities to express their grief over the demise of the veteran composer on social media. Pandit said that he was “shocked” to hear about the death of “rockstar” Lahiri. He added, “I can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts.” While Mehta, who got an opportunity to work with Lahiri in an ad, wrote, “Another legend gone.” Devgn tweeted, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge.”
Last year, Lahiri was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after the veteran was detected with “mild COVID symptoms.” The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a “precautionary measure”.
Bappi Lahiri was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.
Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party. It was his first and last appearance on Bigg Boss.
