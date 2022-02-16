Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Who Will Get Bappi Da's Gold? Here's What We Know

Besides his music, Bappi Lahiri was known for his iconic gold-clad look. The musician was always seen with a few gold chains placed around his neck, making him stand out from his fellow music composers. The signature look was so iconic that even his grandson Swastik Bansal aka Rego B has adopted the look is seen wearing at least one heavy gold chain when he steps out. With Bappi Lahiri passing away, it remains unclear what happens to Bappi da’s unique collection of gold jewellery.

While his family is yet to give clarity on the matter, a source close told a leading publication that the music composer’s children plan on preserving his gold collection to keep their father’s legacy intact. “The family is presently devastated and in mourning. But they will do everything to preserve his personal pieces. The ones he wore daily, like the chains and rings, were kept in a separate box that Bappi Da always carried with him. Other than the daily ornaments, Bappi Da also received a lot of gifts - in the form of gold - from fans and those he worked with. All those pieces will now be preserved as a part of his legacy," a source told India Today.

Advertisement

A music composer also told the publication that Bappi da was particular about granting access to his collection. He also wasn’t keen on anyone touching his jewellery. If the report is to be believed, Bappi da has accumulated chains, pendants, rings, bracelets, idols of Ganesha, charm bracelets encrusted with diamonds, even gold frames and gold cufflinks over the years.

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night, February 15. The musician, 69, was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. After recovering from Covid-19 last year, Bappi was battling multiple health issues. As per the statement by the Doctors who were treating him for the past few weeks, the main cause of his demise was Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a condition he had been suffering from since 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.