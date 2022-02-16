Bappi Lahiri Said 'Proud My Music is Timeless' When Cardi B Used Kaliyon Ka Chaman In Her Video | Exclusive

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 1990s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said. He was 69.

Many people might not know that the music composer was a popular name in Hollywood. Exactly a year ago, rapper Cardi B drove netizens crazy when she announced her new single, Up. In her video message, the remixed version of the Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman, which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the film Jyoti (1981), was playing in the background.

“This is a proud and happy moment. It shows that I have created music which is timeless and can go beyond boundaries. I have always liked Cardi B and I feel she is one of the best rappers in the world. Back in 1981, the song was a huge hit. Lata Mangeshakarji had given her beautiful voice and Anand Bakshi had written the lyrics. In 2002, the song was remixed by Indian composer Harry Anand. A year later I filed a lawsuit against Dr. Dre for the song ‘Addictive’, sung by Truth Hurts as they had plagiarized the song, and we won the case."

He further added, “The song has gone viral once again across the globe and I feel that I have made my nation proud again. This shows that Bappi Lahiri’s music can never die. The credit for it goes to the fans. I am really thankful to all of them who have kept my music alive and have showered their love all the time. I have been in the industry for more than five decades and it has been an amazing and a fruitful journey and this is a big news for us."

In the past, his iconic song Jimmy Jimmy from Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer (1982) found a place in the 2008 Hollywood film You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. In 2012, he became the first Indian composer to be in the jury of Grammy Awards.

Lahiri’s classic track Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) was featured in the Hindi promotional clip of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. He has also collaborated with popular names like Akon and Lady Gaga. He also composed music for Disney animated film Moana (2016).

