Bappi Lahiri’s Adorable Childhood Pic With Lata Mangeshkar Goes Viral After His Death; Fans Get Nostalgic

Known for popularising disco among the Indian audience and then leaving a mark in the music and Bollywood industry through a number of iconic songs, singer Bappi Lahiri has now left us at the age of 69. Notably, just a few days ago, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had also left for heavenly abode which came as a shock to many. Celebrities and personalities had mourned the death of the Nightingale of India through social media posts. However, for Bappi Lahiri, the loss was a bit more personal.

On February 6, when Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last, Bappi Lahiri had taken to his Instagram handle to share a heart-warming picture of the two. Moreover, Bappi Da referred to Lata Mangeshkar as “Maa” in the caption, expressing a lot about the bond that he shared with the veteran singer.

Bappi Lahiri had shared a nostalgic monochrome picture where he as a child is seen sitting with Lata Mangeshkar. The adorable picture shows Bappi Lahiri sitting on the lap of his mother figure with comfort while Lata Mangeshkar held him with love.

For Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar was strong support ever since he kick-started his singing career. Lata Mangeshkar even sang Bappi Lahiri’s first composition for the Bengali film Daadu. Later, when Bappi Da’s first Bollywood hit came with Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmee, he found Lata Mangeskhar’s support there too. Lata Mangeshkar also crooned songs like ‘Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jaaon’ and ‘Abhi Abhi Thi Dushmani’ for the same film.

Reportedly, Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged later. However, he was again admitted as his health deteriorated, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital told news agency PTI. According to the doctor, Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues and died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) at the CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai.

