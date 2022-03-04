Bappi Lahiri’s Ashes Immersed in Kolkata, Son Bappa Lahiri Says, 'He Was the Son of Bengal'

Bappi Lahiri’s untimely demise had left the entire industry and his fans in shock. The Disco King of India left for his heavenly abode on February 15, at the age of 69. He was cremated on February 17 at Ville Parle crematorium in Mumbai, and as per the latest reports, his ashes has been immersed in the Ganges. Talking to India Today, his son Bappa Lahiri said, “My grandparent’s last rites were also done here. He was the son of Bengal. We are proud to be Bengali. We are organising his last rites here with the love of you all. Many people have come here to receive us. It was my first visit here without my father’s presence in reality."

He further expressed that the legendary singer-composer wanted his ashes to be immersed in Kolkatta just like his parents.

Last month, in an interview with ETimes, Bappa had said that his father’s voice is still “echoing" in his ears. Still in shock and disbelief over his father’s death, Bappa said he is just “not able to digest" it. Talking about Bappi Da’s legacy, he said that a young boy from Calcutta created a musical empire relying solely on his own talent as no producer or camps backed him. He said that Bappi Da’s contribution to the career of many successful actors is immense.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during the 1970s to 1990s with songs like “I am a disco dancer", “Jimmy Jimmy", “Pag ghunghroo", “Intehan ho gayi", “Tamma Tamma Loge", “Yaar bina chain kahan re", ‘aaj rapat jaaye to" and “Chalte Chalte", among others.

Bappi Lahiri last worked on “Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

