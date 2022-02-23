Bappi Lahiri's Family Holds Prayer Meet for Late Composer in Mumbai; Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun Join

Bappi Lahiri’s family organised a prayer meet for him at their Juhu residence in Mumbai, a week after he died. The family was joined by Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun, and others as well. In pictures, a framed photograph of the late composer-singer is seen adorned with flowers.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on February 15. He was 69. The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included “Chalte Chalte", “Disco Dancer", and “Sharaabi".

Bappi Lahiri last worked on “Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like “I am a disco dancer", “Jimmy Jimmy", “Pag ghunghroo", “Intehan ho gayi", “Tamma Tamma Loge", “Yaar bina chain kahan re", ‘aaj rapat jaaye to" and “Chalte Chalte", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like “Bambai Nagariya" from “Taxi No 9211" (2006), and “Ooh La La" from “The Dirty Picture" (2011).

He also was one of the singers who sang “Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014’s “Gunday". The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

