Barbie First Look: Margot Robbie Flashes Million-dollar Smile As She Takes Seat in Pink Convertible

Actress Margot Robbie’s upcoming film ‘Barbie’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 21, 2023 in the United States. The release date for the much-anticipated live-action adventure from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a star-studded supporting cast, was announced as part of Warner Bros’ CinemaCon presentation.

The first-look image shows Robbie taking a seat in a pink convertible, flashing a megawatt smile and donning a polka dot headband behind the wheel. Notably, this movie will open against Christopher Nolan’s sprawling ensemble film ‘Oppenheimer’.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, ‘And Just Like That’ actor Hari Nef and Will Ferrell all co-star in the reimagining of Barbie’s world.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) have penned the script, and Gerwig serves as director. Producers on ‘Barbie’ also include Robbie via LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman for Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

In 2021, Robbie said taking on the beloved toy “comes with a lot of baggage… and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be’, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'"

Production began earlier this year in London. ‘Barbie’ is one of many Mattel properties on the burner for feature adaptation. Projects based on the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, ‘Masters of the Universe’, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and the throwback dolls Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy are all in the works.

(With inputs from IANS)

