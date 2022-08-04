Barkha Singh: Abhishek Banerjee And I Became Great Friends During 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes' Shoot

Actor Barkha Singh grabbed the attention of many for her portrayal of a sassy young bride in the second season of Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. And now, she will be seen headlining the cast in the recently released drama series titled The Great Wedding Of Munnes, co-starring Abhishek Banerjee. The ten-episode series revolves around a young man, who encounters hilarious misfortunes while desperately attempting to marry the woman of his dreams.

While Singh has worked with Banerjee as a casting director in the past, this is the first time that the duo has shared screen space. Talking about the same, Singh says, “Even though Abhishek has cast me on shows through Casting Bay, we have never met before this. The first time I met him was in Mathura for shooting this show because they had already started shooting and I joined the schedule a little later, it was an absolute blast."

Sharing her experience of shooting with him, Singh states, “We got along very well, better than I expected. We had a lot of give and take as actors because he is also someone who loves last-minute improvisations and I absolutely enjoyed it! We became great friends through the schedule."

It is said that acting is a lot about reacting and picking cues up cues from one’s co-actors, and Singh agrees to it. The Please Find Attached actor shares, “We both as actors like having fun with the scene and we like to explore more than what is written in the script. Certain suggestions get shot down and certain suggestions are also taken. Working with Abhishek was a lot of fun and we played off each other’s energy and I hope that it also translates in the show."

Singh plays Mahi in the show, who enters Munnes’ (essayed by Banerjee) life and develops feelings for him. The rollercoaster ride that follows makes the rest of the story. The Great Wedding Of Munnes released today on Voot Select. It is created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame.

