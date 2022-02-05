Basant Panchami 2022: Five Bollywood Songs That Romanticise Spring in All its Glory

>Basant Panchami 2022: Saturday marks the festival of Basant Panchami which symbolises the onset of the spring season in India. The beauty of spring is often captured by the Indian films through their songs that leave us feeling in a jolly mood. Over the years, several actors have danced and celebrated the joy. Let us take a look at some of those songs:

Butterfly

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma celebrate the spring season in all its glory as they dance through the lush fields of Punjab in their vibrant traditional costumes. The upbeat track from the 2017 movie Jab Harry Met Sejal is sung by an ensemble of Sunidhi Chauhan, Dev Negi, Nooran Sisters, and Aaman Trikha. Composed by Pritam, the lyrics to the song are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Saraswati Puja

Saanwle Salone Aaye Din Bahaar Ke

A trip down the memory lane, this song might be shot in black and white, but it is as evergreen as it could be. From the 1956 movie Ek Hi Raasta, this song is picturised on Sunil Dutt and Meena Kumari. Listening to this song, one will come to enjoy its fun and light rhythm. The music video shows a little family off for a picnic, cycling through pretty countryside. Lyrics of the song are written by Majrooh Sultanpuri who talks about the buds blooming, and birds chirping, everything that symbolises the spring season.

Advertisement

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Watch Shah Rukh Khan boast about India’s thriving spring season in this song from the movie Veer Zaara. The movie once again shows the actor in the fields of Punjab along with Preity Zinta. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder, the music for this song was composed by the Late Madan Mohan.

Ye Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa

Watch how spring season can make people fall in love in this music video from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, this track from the 1994 movie will certainly get you dancing and romanticising the cool breeze and the budding flowers.

Ishq Hi Hai Rab

This song from the 2009 movie Dil Bole Hadippa is a typical spring song which fuses the elements of romance along with it. Picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, the song shows how the spring season can actually light up people’s mood and eventually make them appreciate their surroundings.

Which is your favourite spring song?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.