Basil Joseph and Suraj Vejaramoodu-starrer much awaited movie Enkilum Chandrike has been making headlines since its announcement. However, according to sources, the makers have recently postponed the movie by a week. The team initially planned to release the film on February 10, but now they have decided to push it a week further owing to the big releases on February 17.

The movie is directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar and has Niranjana Anoop, essaying the titular role. The film also has Basil Joseph, Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles. Enkilum Chandrike is touted to be a fun entertainer and is all set to make the audience laugh.

The film’s trailer was recently released, and it created quite a stir on social media. The trailer showed Basil, Suraj, and their friends lamenting the fact that one of their friends was getting married but had not informed them of the news. While they investigate the cause, the soon-to-be groom begins wedding preparations with his bride, and the first thing they do is a vibrant photo shoot. The bride does not appear to be as excited as the groom. The trailer received overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers and has already surpassed one million views on YouTube.

The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Babu, under the banner Friday Film House. The movie was announced last year. The film is directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, and it was co-written by Vijay and Arjun Narayanan. Adithyan rose to prominence as the creator of the popular web shows Average Ambili and Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The movie is co-produced by Ann Augustine and Vivek Thomas. Jithin Stanislaus is responsible for the film’s cinematography. Ifthi has composed the music and the editing is handled by Lijo Paul. While the art department and costume designs are done by Thyagu Thavanoor and Stephy Zaviour respectively.

