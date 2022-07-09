Basil Joseph To Play Male in His Next Titled Paalthu Janwar; Check First Look

Actor and director Basil Joseph was last seen in Ullasam, which failed to impress the audience. Despite the failure, Basil will be seen in a couple of films, including Paalthu Janwar, next. The best part about this film is Basil enacting the lead character.

In an Instagram post, Basil wrote that Paalthu Janwar will be his next film as a lead actor. According to Basil, this will be his next film as a lead after Jan.E.Man. He said that Paalthu Janwar is directed by debutant Sangeeth P. Rajan. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Shyam Pushkaran from Bhavana Studios have bankrolled the film. Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali have contributed to the writing.

Basil praised the cast and crew associated with Paalthu Janwar. The Joji actor wrote that it is his privilege to work with a fabulous crew and talented co-actors. According to Basil, the makers are planning to release this film around the Onam festival in theatres.

Basil ended the post by asking for support and blessings from the audience. He also tagged music director Justin Varghese and film editor Kiran Das. Justin and Kiran are associated with the film Paalthu Janwar.

Going by the motion poster and the first look of the film, the audience feels that Paalthu Janwar will depict Basil as a person who loves animals.

Basil’s colleagues and fans are delighted to see him bringing forward an entirely new concept. Actress Sanchana Natarajan commented that the motion poster looked really cool and wished him luck. Music director Justin and actor Shebin Benson commented with heart emojis. Shebin will also be seen in this film.

His fans are showing unprecedented support for this film by sharing the motion poster. Basil was overwhelmed with emotions and shared fans’ reactions on Instagram stories.

Nithin Lukose handled the sound design for this film. Mashar Hamsa has designed the costumes. Interestingly, a cow named Mollykutty will also be seen in this film. Basil’s fans can’t wait to see this fun-filled film.

