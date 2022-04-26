Basking in the Success of 'RRR', Ram Charan Plans to Produce a Movie with Pawan Kalyan

RRR star Ramcharan has created a buzz among movie circles by announcing his plans to produce a movie with his uncle Pawan Kalyan aka Power Star. As his new movie Acharya, which is said to be his debut movie as producer and directed by Koratala Shiva, is going to hit the screens worldwide coming Friday. In a recent freewheeling conversation with media persons, the Magadheera star shared many things including sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya and his opinion on pan-India appeal of the Telugu movies.

Starting with Acharya, Ram Charan said that he and the director planned to do a film almost a decade ago. Their efforts to do a combo became fruitful with Acharya. He revealed that during the initial days of the script work, he was confined to the role of a producer where his dad was going to play the lead. In the process, he and Pooja Hegde, the female lead, initially got roles that would have last for 15 minutes. Later, while adding finishing touches to the script, the duration of both the roles were increased to 40 minutes. Thus he became one of the protagonists in the movie. The Rangasthalam star thanked director SS Rajamouli who allowed him to do the role Siddha in Acharya though the shooting of RRR was on at a brisk pace.

While speaking about his experience with his father Chiranjeevi during the shoot of Acharya, Ram Charan appeared to be a little bit emotional. In his words, since Chiranjeevi is a busy megastar of the Telugu movie industry, Ramcharan only got to see his father before seven in the morning and after seven in the evening at home for the past three decades. But the movie Acharya gave Ram Charan an opportunity to spend 25 days with his father during the shoot where as an actor he learnt a lot from the megastar.

Chiranjeevi acted in Hindi movies such as Pratibandh (a remake of Telugu movie Ankusham), Aaj Ka Goondaraj (remake of Telugu movie Gang Leader) and The Gentleman (remake of director Shankar’s debut movie in Tamil with same title) in the ’90s where he tasted a success in the Hindi belt with his unique dancing and acting skills.

Basking in the glory of the successful movie RRR, Ram Charan tried his best in elaborating on the term Pan-India movie. Ram Charan said that once upon a time only a movie made in the Hindi was called Pan-India movie. The Hindi film heroes were also called Pan-India heroes. With a sparkling smile on his face, he said that now the scenario has changed and the movies made in the Telugu have got recognition all over India and treated as Pan-India movies. It’s a proud thing for the Telugu movie industry, he said. Ramcharan also said that he is ready to do movies in Hindi when a good script with an exciting role knocks his door.

Speaking about his plans as a producer, he said that they have been planning to make a movie with his uncle Pawan Kalyan at any cost. Ram Charan also said that there are plans at nascent stage to do a movie with him from Power Star’s production house.

Coming to his forthcoming projects, Ram Charan has been busy with the shooting of an untitled movie (both in Telugu and Tamil) directed by Shankar. Two months of shooting of the movie has been recently completed.

