BB Kannada 9: Rakesh Adiga Performs His Claim-To-Fame Rap Song In BB House

Bigg Boss Kannada’s 9th season had its grand premiere on September 24. The show is hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep. The participants are leaving no stone unturned to get noticed and stay in the game. Actor-rapper Rakesh Adiga has been playing smartly in the show. He refrains from fighting and speaking behind someone’s back about the other housemates. That’s the reason why he is loved by everyone in the house. A recent video, which is going viral, shows Rakesh performing rap in front of the camera in the Bigg Boss house. The video has been shared on Colours Kannada’s official Instagram page.

Rakesh made this rap song in Kannada with his friends. The story behind this song is a heart-touching one.

Rakesh, along with his hip-hop group, promoted the song with a lot of money. But not even a single CD was sold. For a long time, they faced a hard time due to this. They even had no money to buy food. So they used to drink cold water to quench their hunger. Then a media house called them for an interview. It was the turning point in their career. Their luck changed the next day, and thousands of CDs of their rap song were sold. Earlier, Rakesh claimed that he has played the lead role in more than eight movies.

On the work front, Rakesh has worked in many popular movies like Jhossh, Alemari and Manasology. But only a few people were aware of his claim to fame as the first Kannada hip-hop artist or rapper.

Rakesh first rose to popularity as a member of the hip-hop group Urban Lads, along with Alok Babu aka All Okay and Sameer Kulkarni. Fans, to date, are grateful to Rakesh and his mates for introducing rap music to the Kannada music industry.

