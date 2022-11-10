BB Kannada: Cold War Between Prashanth Sambargi And Divya Uruduga Continues

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is hogging the limelight, for all the wrong reasons. The reality show has turned out to be a fighting zone. Almost after every task, contestants are seen yelling at each other. Moreover, after every task, there is a change in the dynamics among the Bigg Boss contestants. The latest ones to join the league of frenemy are contestants Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Uruduga.

There was a time when they both shared an acrimonious relationship in the Bigg Boss house. The relationship changed its path when both inmates were on task together. A friendship was seen developing between the duo after they won the task, but now their bond is again at stake. A video — which has gone viral on social media — shows Prashanth in a conversation with his co-contestant Kavyashree. Prashanth was captured using cuss words for Divya, stating that there cannot be any friendship between the two.

Kavyashree acted as a catalyst and advised Prashanth to look at Divya’s facial reaction when she talks to him. When Kavyashree asks why Prashanth hates Divya, he cites her favouritism towards Aravind KP as the reason. The equation between Divya and Aravind is hugely popular outside the house. Twitter trends with the hashtag Araviya are popular. Some say Divya’s presence without Aravind is nothing in the show.

Before the fight with Prashanth, Divya breaks down when she was termed as a fake contestant of season 9. Rupesh Ranjanna makes some allegations against Divya Uruduga and calls her fake and a crybaby. After the promo release, Rupesh Rajanna is being trolled by Divya’s fans on social media.

