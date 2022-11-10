BB Tamil: Who is New Wild Card Entrant Myna Nandhini? All You Need to Know

Ahead of all the Bigg Boss formats across India, BB Tamil has crossed the TRP ratings. The format of the show is admired by people across the country. Recently, a new contestant entered the show as a wild card entry. Usually, in the history of Bigg Boss, wild card entries change the pattern of reality shows. This time, Bigg Boss Tamil welcomed Aranmanai 3 fame Myna Nandhini.

Myna made a power-packed entry into the house with her dance performance. Since her entrance, she has been entertaining the audience with sudden spells of humour. She is seen playing smart, and safe and hasn’t shown all her cards to the contestants yet. But now, what has surprised the fans and audience is the relationship between Myna and ADK. Yes, Myna and ADK are said to be cousin siblings. If so, then this will be the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil that a sibling duo has been part of the reality show.

Recently the love between siblings was captured in the show. In the luxury budget task, Myna snatched the food item from Dhanalakshmi. This agitated Dhana, and she started to quarrel with Myna. It was at this moment that ADK took a stand for her sister and asked Dhana not to behave rudely. When contestants asked further, both of them refused to say much about the relationship.

Apart from welcoming, the show’s host, actor Kamal Haasan was seen sharing funny moments with GP Muthu. Kamal Haasan asked GP Muthu to go to the store room and get his favourite things. To his utter surprise, GP Muthu found a postbox with letters written to him. When he opened the Big Box, everyone — including Kamal Haasan — laughed out loud.

Azeem read out one of the letters for Muthu. One of GP Muthu’s fans asked which heroines he would choose if he became a hero. Muthu chose Nayanthara and Simran, which won appreciation from Kamal and other participants. The Vikram actor asked Muthu to choose two people from the BB house. GP Muthu won hearts when he called everyone his sisters and chose Rachitha and Janany.

