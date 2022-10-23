BB16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar Says Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma's Relationship Is 'Fake'; Watch Video

Karan Johar took over the charge as Bigg Boss 16’s host for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The show’s host takes cognisance of all the love, hate relationships and events in the house during the weekend special episode. While KJo confronted Gori Nagori for misbehaving with house captain Archana Gautam in yestrday’s episode, it seems there is much more to look forward in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar show.

In a new promo posted on Bigg Boss 16’s official Twitter handle, Karan Johar is seen calling out lovebids Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s name. He also called their relationship fake, and went on to blame Gautam for calling Soundarya a ‘free bird’ while speaking with different housemates. Post which, Gautam disagrees, and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director finally saying that he would have taken an offence If he would have been in place of Soundarya. Later on, Gautam is seen getting upset and walking in the garden area, with Archana trying to speak to him.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Soon after the video was shared, netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions. One social media user wrote, “Thankgod now she will understand. Even I don’t like her but when about relationship i think Gautam had said lots of bad things about her. She needs to know." A second fan agreed, “Yeah he talks behind her back so its better soundarya knows it becoz if he has feelingshow can he spoke behind her back."

“Good if its true soundary should know how he is,"commented another Twitter user.

At the same time, some disagreed to Gautam calling Soundarya a ‘free spirit’. One of the comments read, “Na yh sach ni hai…..

Twisted words bolre h Karan….."But he never used this word also #GautamVig he genuinely likes #soundaryasharma ."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar this time since the Tiger 3 actor is unwell and is diagnosed with dengue. If the reports are to be believed, Karan Johar stepped in as the temporary host of Bigg Boss 16, upon a special request from the superstar himself. The filmmaker, who is one of the busiest celebs in the industry, has earlier hosted the highly popular Bigg Boss OTT show. The latest updates suggest that Karan Johar is receiving a massive paycheck for taking over Salman Khan’s responsibilities for the next couple of weeks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here