B'day Girl Sara Ali Khan Shares Precious Moment With Dad Saif Ali Khan in Old Pic Shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan turned a year wiser, witter and beautiful on August 12. The actress, who is on a travel spree, has been receiving birthday wishes from her family and friends from the film industry. Adding to the pool of wishes, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media platform and shared an unseen adorable photo of Sara to wish her 'happy birthday'.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a childhood photo of Sara with Saif Ali Khan. The cute photo of the father-daughter duo will surely melt your heart. In the photo, Saif is seen kissing his daughter during an outing. Kareena penned a sweet note with the photo. “Happy Birthday darling Sara. Unlimited pizza and cakes for you today,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Undoubtedly, Sara and Saif share a unique bond. Earlier, Sara in an interview with Elle Magazine shared that when she was growing up the actress used to visit Rome and Florence with her father and explored every museum in the city. In the same interview, the Simmba actress also recollected that the duo also recommends books to each other and keeps them updated. She recollected how Saif was intrigued by her love for classic novels like The Odyssey by Homer and Dante’s Inferno and read them, and he also recommended Anna Karenina to her.

Meanwhile, Sara had jetted to New York with her friends to celebrate her 27th birthday. She shared a self-birthday post and wrote, “Happy birthday Sara. Always love yourself and when you forget workout for your body mind and soul (sic)."

Advertisement

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani’s upcoming directorial venture Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here