B'day Special: 5 Bollywood Songs of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan That Left Us Awestruck

Legendary Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating his 48th birthday today, December 9. The musical maestro has spread magic among millions with his melodious voice in songs like O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mann Ki Lagan, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, among others.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan belongs to a family of talented musicians. His grandfather, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was a respected member of a famous qawwali group and was recognised by The New York Times as the greatest qawwali singer of his generation.

On Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s death anniversary, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, at the age of just 9, delivered a groundbreaking performance in front of the public which proved his immense potential as a singer. On the legendary singer’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of the harmonious Bollywood songs in his illustrious career so far.

Advertisement

Mann Ki Lagan - Paap (2003)

The Mann Ki Lagan song from the 2003 romance-thriller film Paap, is arguably one of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s best debut playback performances to date, taking him to instant fame. The musical legend had successfully struck a chord with many with his amazing voice, and perfect tonality in this Shahi Hassan composition.

Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye - Kalyug (2005)

Another soul-stirring masterpiece by this Pakistani singer, Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye from the Kunal Khemu-starrer Kalyug is considered to be one of the most famous romantic tracks of Bollywood. The world-class blend of Rahat’s soothing voice, along with the powerful lyrics, has made the track rage in our playlists still now.

O Re Piya - Aaja Nachle (2007)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s O Re Piya was the only best thing about this 2007 Anil Mehta directorial, which was a disaster at the box office. The song appears to transport you to another dimension altogether with its comforting lyrical and the musical maestro’s high-pitch voice.

Ajj Din Chadheya - Love Aaj Kal (2008)

Advertisement

If this Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film was a hit at the theatres, then the Ajj Din Chadheya soundtrack was a smasher. Rahat’s pleasant voice clubbed with the deep lyrics made this dream-like Bollywood number a musical success, depicting the true essence of love.

Sajdaa - My Name is Khan (2010)

With the collaboration of the three musical geniuses on the field, the song is bound to take over the world. Shankar Mahadevan, Richa Sharma, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan collaborated together on the song Sajdaa from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer, My Name Is Khan. The wonderful blend of spirituality and love in the track earned Rahat several award nominations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here