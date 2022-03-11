B'day Special: 5 Controversies Poonam Pandey Made Headlines With

Bollywood actor-model Poonam Pandey often makes it to the headlines for her bold looks. She is celebrating her 31st birthday today. These days, the model-turned-actor is on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp, which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Over the years, Poonam Pandey’s name has somewhat become synonymous with controversy. As Poonam turns a year older on March 11, let’s take a look at some of the controversies the actor has been associated with.

World Cup 2011:

In 2011, Poonam Pandey wrote a letter to BCCI that she would strip if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, the BCCI did not allow her to do so.

Bathroom video

Poonam remains in the discussion due to her bold and sizzling pictures. She once created a stir on the internet when she leaked one of her videos on social media wherein, she is seen dancing in the bathroom. Later, this video was blocked by YouTube.

When the arrest happened

Poonam Pandey was caught in controversy even during the lockdown. In fact, in the middle of the lockdown, she had gone out for a walk with her husband Sam and was arrested by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules. She was also trolled a lot on social media.

Filed case against the husband for assault

Poonam Pandey accused her husband Sam of assault. She also complained to the police, following which Sam was arrested. Poonam Pandey recently revealed in Lock Upp that Sam used to beat her.

Google removed the app:

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched an app, Pandey App. But because of the bold content, the app was banned by Google from the Play Store within an hour.

