B'day Special: Actor Rahul Dev's First Love, Grief and Being a Single Father

Over the years, actor Rahul Dev has excelled in a wide variety of roles, although he primarily plays the antagonist. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2000 film Champion, walking in the footsteps of his younger brother Mukul Dev, who had by then, already established himself as an actor. Rahul soon became one of the few actors who worked in Hindi as well as all the four South Indian film industries. Unlike most other actors, his personal life has been like an open book and he has never shied away from discussing his love life in public. As he turns 54 today September 27, let us look at the ups and downs he faced in his love life.

Rahul Dev married the first love of his life Reena back in 1998 before he had even become an actor. They have a son together named Sidharth. However, their lives turned upside down when Reena was diagnosed with cancer. Even though Rahul tried his level best to save her life, she ultimately succumbed to the disease after 11 years of marriage. In many interviews, Rahul spoke about the hurdles he faced as a single father, having to bring up their son Sidharth alone.

Advertisement

Rahul was going through a tough phase and he has described this period as his most emotionally low period. However, it was at this moment that he found a confidante in actress Mugdha Godse and love returned to his life. They started living together and made their relationship official in 2015. Rahul has acknowledged in interviews that he was hesitant about the relationship, in the beginning, considering what his son would think but he later talked it out with his son.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Rahul and Mugdha have been staying together for years and have not felt the need to get married. On being questioned about marriage by the media multiple times, both have maintained that they are in a happy space the way they are and do not think that it is necessary to get married.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here