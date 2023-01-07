B’Day Special: Actress Reena Roy Didn't Hesitate To Play Unconventional Roles

Reena Roy was one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood during the 1970s and 80s. At a time when actresses did not compromise with their public image, Reena never shied away to take chances in her cinematic career. Today, as the veteran actress turns 66, let’s take a look at her bold, unabashed yet controversial cinematic journey.

Reena was born on January 7, 1957, in Mumbai. She starred in several films between the years 1972 and 1985. Reena, who made her acting debut in the 1972-film Zaroorat at the age of 15, portrayed difficult characters on screen. Although her real name is Roopa Roy, it is believed that renowned producer-director BR Ishara gave her the screen name of Reena. The actress carved a niche for herself in showbiz, with millions of fans yearning for a glimpse of her.

In 1975, Reena came to limelight because of the movie Zakhmi. Reena accepted the challenging negative role in the 1976-movie Naagin, which many other actresses had turned down. She became a superstar overnight after Naagin’s success. People used to assemble outside Reena’s home just to catch a glimpse of the actress, as they were so enamoured with her audacious and stunning sense of style. In the past, some fans would even send her letters written in blood.

Advertisement

Reena’s affair with the then superstar Shatrughan Sinha was widely reported, when she was at the peak of her career. Both had collaborated on numerous projects, and were seen as a couple. After Kalicharan became a hit in 1976, they were considered a superhit onscreen pair. Everything seemed to be going smoothly, but Shatrughan parted his ways for unknown reasons. The actor startled everyone by marrying Poonam, while Reena was away for business in London.

Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer, entered Reena’s life after that and they eventually got married. After getting married to Mohsin, Reena left Bollywood and made Pakistan her home. They have a daughter named Sanam Khan. When she returned to Bollywood with her husband Mohsin, she did not enjoy the same level of recognition. Reena and Mohsin later got divorced.

Read all the Latest Movies News here