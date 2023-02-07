Kannada actor M Anand Raj, famously known as Master Anand, has been entertaining the audience since his childhood. Now, it seems like his 5-year-old daughter Vanshika Anjani Kashyap is walking on his path. She is gaining popularity with her talent just like her father. Today, on February 7, the child artist celebrates her birthday. Vanshika has been trending for the last one and a half years. She became popular after she won the reality competition Nannamma Superstar. She earned the title “Pataki" in the show because of her acting prowess and engaging speeches. As per the media reports, she is soon going to appear in her first movie named Love Li. The shooting of this movie reportedly began in September 2022.

The action-romance film is being directed by Chethan Keshav, and the lead actor is Vasishta N Simha. The producer of the film is Ravindra Kumar and Anoop Seelin will score the music for the film. The five-year-old is also active on social media. Recently, Vanshika’s parents shared a video on Instagram, where the talented kid is seen cooking chapatis for her father. She also explains how to prepare perfectly round shaped chapatis step by step.

It can be seen in the video, Vanshika is standing on a chair to reach up to the kitchen slab and preparing the chapatis with full devotion.

Vanshika’s mother Yashaswini, talking about her daughter’s increasing popularity, told ETimes: “It’s a surreal feeling looking at how Vanshika has turned out to be everyone’s favourite. Her nature itself is like that." She added that Vanshika spreads joy everywhere she goes and that this is how she has always been. Yashaswini went on to say that her daughter is a bit like her and that both of her children believe in living in the moment. She said that they are very honest and that they can never think of hurting anyone. Yashaswini added that she and Anand are very proud of their kids as parents.

