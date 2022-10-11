B'day Special: Amitabh Bachchan's Journey to Stardom But Not Without Some Flops

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars, is celebrating his 80th birthday today. Amitabh has proved his mettle as a class-apart actor starring in several award-winning films. However, the journey to the superstar was not a cakewalk for him as he had to face 75 flops in his career.

Yes, that sounds shocking but he had to endure these hardships before the massive stardom that he attained eventually. This article articulates the hiccups in his illustrious career and some facts associated with it.

Amitabh embarked on his acting career with the film Saat Hindustani written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Saat Hindustani narrated a poignant storyline of Maria, who is hospitalised in Goa and awaiting her surgery. She asked the surgeon to wait until her friends arrive at the hospital.

Despite the presence of stalwarts like Utpal Dutt, Jalal Agha and other actors, Saat Hindustani ended up doing underwhelming business at the box office. The audience felt that Saat Hindustani lagged behind due to a weak screenplay and a lot of technical flaws. Still, Amitabh’s acting was lauded and he received National Award for best newcomer.

Besides Saat Hindustani, there were other major commercial disappointments in Big B’s career. Pyar Ki Kahani, Parwana, Do Anjaane, The Great Gambler etc. had interesting storylines, and engaging performances but failed to perform at the box office.

However, there are some silver linings associated with these movies. The first is the timeless music composed by R D Burman, Kishore Kumar and others, enthralling the audience for decades. Have a look at some of the soulful tracks from these projects.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani (The Great Gambler)

Anand Bakshi had penned the lyrics which were set to music by Rahul Dev Burman. Amitabh, Asha Bhosle and Sharad Kumar sang this number.

Meri Zindagi Ne Mujhpe (Do Aur Do Paanch)

Anjaan penned the lyrics of this melodious song composed by Rajesh Roshan. Kishore Kumar provided his mellifluous vocals for this song.

Another interesting fact associated with commercial flops in his career was that they were loved by the audience on the small screen.

