B'day Special: Arundhati To Baahubali, Top 5 Films Of Anushka Shetty

The lady superstar of Telugu cinema Anushka Shetty turns a year old today, November 7. The actress has achieved supreme stardom after two decades of commitment, hard work and dedication. From period drama to romantic comedy, Anushka has created a niche with her versatile acting chops. She is one of the actresses who can lead a film on her shoulders and extract massive footfalls into the theatre. She has been unstoppable since she made her debut in 2005 with Super. Let’s look at the list of her top films on her 41st birthday.

Arundhati

The film is one of the major commercially successful films in Anushka’s career. Arundhati became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever in its year. It was also a major milestone for Anushka in Telugu cinema. It also received several accolades including ten Nandi awards and two Filmfare Awards South. The film also features Sonu Sood and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles.

Size Zero

Although the film failed to earn at the box office, Anushka grabbed the attention of the audience with her role as a plus-sized woman. The actress is among them who gained weight just to fit in her role perfectly even when she was offered good make-up and fake body mass to make it look real.

Baahubali franchise

SS Rajamouli’s directorial seems to be tailor-made for Anushka, who nailed her role as Devasana. Anushka channelled her inner royalty, and grace yet was the package of strength and fierceness. The film also had Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Vedam

When it comes to doing unapologetic bold roles Anushka never shied from choosing them. The critically acclaimed Vedam has gained cult status after receiving several awards including four Filmfare Awards in its year. Anushka essayed the role of prostitute Saroja who is determined to leave the life she is leading and is ready to begin a new chapter.

Rudhramadevi

Anushka set the bar for actors and actresses by playing a man on screen in the biopic of Rudhrama Devi. In the periodic drama, she outshone the male cast in the film including Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj.

