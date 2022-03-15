B'day Special: Bandra House to Audi and BMW, Here's Alia Bhatt's Extravagant Lifestyle

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, whose most recent release Gangubai Kathiwadi has turned out to be a smash hit at the box office, is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The diva has delivered one hit after another in recent times and has rightfully claimed her place among the top actors in the Hindi film industry. Alia is currently on cloud nine following the massive success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is fond of a luxurious lifestyle, and according to media reports, she has a net worth of Rs 165 crore.

Property

Alia owns a house in Bandra worth Rs 32 crore. She recently purchased a splendid home in Juhu (205 Silver Beach Apartments Juhu). The Raazi actor also owns a home in the posh area of London and a personal vanity van worth crores. Apart from these, Alia also owns a home in actor Ranbir Kapoor’s building.

Car collection

Alia also owns an extravagant collection of cars, including the New Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi A6 and BMW 7 series. She also owns Land Rover, Range Rover and Vague.

Fee per film

Alia has scaled her fee per project. While she was charging 10 crores earlier, the actor now takes Rs 23 crores per film as remuneration. The success of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi has raised her stardom. Besides films, she earns via brand endorsements and events. The diva charges Rs 1 crore for endorsements and takes home Rs 30-50 lakh for events.

Love for bags

Alia’s love for stylish handbags is evident whenever she is clicked outside. From Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche to Gucci, the actor has it all. On one of her trips with Ranbir, she was clicked with an elegant bag from luxury brand Balenciaga. She has also been spotted with an orange Dolce and Gabbana bag worth Rs 1,11,560. In one of her pictures with Ranbir, she was spotted carrying a Gucci x Disney collection handbag worth Rs 1,42,592.

