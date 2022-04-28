B'day Special: Did You Know Sharman Joshi is Son-in-Law of This Yesteryear Actor?

Actors may not always be in the limelight as they used to be in their heyday but the impact they leave on their audiences lasts forever. Today, we are going to tell you about an actor, who ruled hearts from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s before fading away.

You have loved his performances in films like Rang De Basanti, Golmaal and 3 Idiots. Yes, you guessed that right. We are talking about Sharman Joshi. As he celebrates his 43rd birthday today, let us know some more about the actor.

Sharman, who belongs to a Marathi family, has inherited acting. His father Arvind Joshi was a well-known artist of Gujarati theatre. Sharman’s sister Mansi Joshi is a TV and film actor, while Sharman’s brother-in-law Rohit Roy is himself a famous actor. Not many are aware that he is married to the daughter of a very popular yesteryear Bollywood villain. He is the son-in-law of the legendary Prem Chopra.

Sharman met his wife Prerna Chopra in college and love blossomed between them soon. Although it took some time for the both of them to express their love for each other, they soon shared their feelings and got married on June 15, 2000.

Interestingly, this was also the year Sharman got his break in acting with the movie Godmother starring Shabana Azmi. This was soon followed by a lead role in Style, which established his position in the Hindi film industry. Sharman Joshi and Prerna Chopra have three children. They have a daughter Khayana Joshi and two sons Waryan Joshi, and Vihaan Joshi.

Sharman will share screen space with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor once again in the upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha after 13 years since appearing in 3 Idiots.

