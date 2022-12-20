B'Day Special: Did You Know Sohail Khan Directed Elder Brother Salman Khan Thrice?

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan from the late 90s to the late 2000s managed to carve a niche for himself without being overshadowed by the superstar status of his elder brother Salman Khan. Although he could not achieve as much success as his brother or his father, famous screenwriter Salim Khan, Sohail Khan has still not allowed himself to fade away from memory by making regular public appearances. The actor turns 52 on December 20 and on the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at his cinematic journey.

Sohail Khan started his career as a director and producer, unlike his brothers Salman and Arbaaz. He made his directorial debut with the 1997 film Auzaar, which starred his brother Salman, Sanjay Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. Following that, he directed both his brothers in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which had the popular evergreen song O O Jaane Jaana. This film performed very well at the box office. Sohail Khan once again directed Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan with Rani Mukherjee in the film Hello Brother in 1999, but this film could not impress the audience much.

Sohail then forayed into acting with a lead role in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which he also wrote, directed and produced. Sameera Reddy made her debut in the film opposite Sohail. The movie was an average grosser at the box office. Sohail appeared in many films after this but was unable to make a strong mark in future projects. Recently, the actor has been in discussion due to his turbulent personal life. Sohail Khan, this year got divorced from his wife of 24 years Seema. Sohail and Seema had married in 1998. They have two children together.

