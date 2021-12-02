B'day Special: Films to Reality Show, Kashmera Shah Achieved Success Wherever She Went

Bollywood and TV actor Kashmera Shah is celebrating her 50th birthday today. She was born on December 2, 1971, in Mumbai. Kashmera completed her school and college education from Mumbai itself. A very few people would know that Kashmera is the granddaughter of popular classical singer Anjanibai Lolekar, who is a huge name in the field of classical singing.

Kashmera started her career in 1994 with the TV show Hello Bollywood and made her Bollywood debut with the film Yes Boss in 1997. Apart from Hindi, Kashmera has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bhojpuri films. The actor has featured in films like Saazish, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Vaastav, Hera Pheri and many more.

Besides acting, she has also done item numbers. The actor has been a part of several reality shows as well, including the first season of Bigg Boss. In 2007, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek took part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. The following year, the two participated in ‘Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yarr’, and they won the show.

Kashmera first met Krushna in Jaipur in 2005. At that time, she was shooting for the film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya.

At that time, Kashmera was married to film producer Brad Listermann. Brad was from California and the two got married in 2002. Kashmera fell in love with Krushna even after being married. In 2007, Kashmera separated from Brad and everyone said that the actor did so for Krushna.

Kashmera and Krushna then moved in together and their relationship grew. The two got married in 2013. In 2017, the couple became parents to twins through surrogacy since the two-faced have a lot of difficulties in a natural pregnancy.

