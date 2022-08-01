B'day Special: From Battling Suicidal Thoughts to B-town Diva, Journey of Mrunal Thakur

Well, we all have seen our strong and beautiful Mrunal Thakur from television star to Bollywood’s diva. Her acting skills and fashion statements keep the fans on their toes. And the gorgeous beauty turned 30 today, we wish her a very happy birthday.

Mrunal first entered the entertainment industry as a TV actress before moving on to Bollywood. She was well known for her roles in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti -Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Mrunal and Kumkum Bhagya.

Many Bollywood stars started their careers in television before becoming well-known in the industry. This list contains the names of numerous people, including Mrinal Thakur, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Prachi Desai.

The actress made her big screen debut in the year 2014 with the Marathi film Sandhya. Later, she was seen in Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, and Jersey, the most recent. She is a down-to-earth and diligent actress, who has proven to be an inspiration to the masses.

The audience loved her character in Super 30 and gained a massive fan following which led to her appearance with John Abraham in Batla House later that year. The actress played the part of Farhan Akhtar’s wife in the movie Toofan. Time and again, she keeps proving her skills with strong portrayals and why she is here!

Mrunal Thakur recently discussed her darkest period of life and how she battled suicidal thoughts. The actress was lauded for having the courage to be open about the subject.

She said, “I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing."

She further added that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts when she was a student “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off. When you choose a course, it looks very fun on the outside but until you do it, you don’t realise that you didn’t sign up for this, this is something else. That is what was happening with me."

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have discussed their struggles with mental health in recent years, de-stigmatizing the problem. More power to her!

