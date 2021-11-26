B'day Special: From Car Wash Company to Bollywood, Jassie Gill Now Living his Dream

Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The singer is not only popular in Punjabi cinema but also in Bollywood. Gill has a remarkable fan following among youth.

Gill made his acting debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy-drama, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, opposite Sonakshi Sinha, in 2018.

He later impressed the viewers with his performance in the sports drama Panga. He played the role of Prashant, Kangana Ranaut’s husband in the film.

Many of you don’t know that Jassi Gill’s real name is Jasdeep Singh Gill. He struggled a lot for 3 years before succeeding in his singing and acting career. Gill once revealed that during his time in Australia, he used to work at a car wash company.

Born in a Jat family in Jandali village near Khanna in Ludhiana district of Punjab, Gill was interested in music from childhood.

In 2011, stepping into the Punjabi music industry, Gill released his first album Batchmate, and then in 2012, he released his single Vigrey Sharabi. In January 2013, Gill rose to fame with the release of Lancer which became a super hit. And following the success of the song, he gave many super hits, including Bapu Zimidar, Laden, Gabru, and Nakhre.

Gill is active on many social media platforms but he never shared much about his personal life, except for a few cute pictures and videos with his daughter Roojas Kaur Gill and wife.

Let us tell you that Jassi Gill tied the knot with his college love Rupinder Kaur.

