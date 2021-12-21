B'day Special: From Expressions to Dance, Govinda Remains the Undisputed King

The stardom that Govinda has seen in the 80s and 90s is second to none in the industry. With one after another hit, vibrant songs, unmatched dance moves, perfect comic timing, Govinda proved his mettle as Hero no. 1. The actor in his time not only wowed the audience with his charisma but also ruled the box office with his screen presence.

The veteran actor on Tuesday turned 58. Being different from the rest of the stars, Govinda had a peerless style.

That’s why it is often said that many action and romantic heroes came but no one could take Govinda’s place. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you why Govinda was different from the rest of the actors.

Advertisement

>No competition in dance

Street dance was the real USP of Govinda. Even today, his iconic dance numbers create magic on the dance floor. Be it songs like Ankhiyon se goli mare, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, Tujhe mirchi lagi to, UP wala thumka lagoon, people can’t stop themselves from shaking a leg to them.

>Vibrant colourful clothes

Govinda with his vibrant colourful dressing style amazed the audience every time he stepped out in public. Be it red pants, colourful shirts, or multicolour sunglasses, the actor made everything a fashion statement.

>Vibrant Songs

Govinda’s films songs were enough to create a craze among the audience for the actor. Govinda’s unmatched dance moves with his songs were just icing on the cake for the cine lovers. There are many films, including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Saajan Chale Sasural, whose songs are played even today at parties.

>Extraordinary performer

Advertisement

Govinda has given remarkable action and romantic films, but the actor became a household name with his comedy films. There are many films, including Joru Ka Ghulam, Pardesi Babu, Hero No. 1, Jodi No. 1, Sajan Chale Sasural, that proved to be blockbusters, making Govinda the top star.

>Swag on Point

Known for his high-energy and power-packed performance, Govinda’s swag was always on point. With his magnetic persona and eccentric style, Govinda often leaves his fans amused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.