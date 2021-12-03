B'day Special: From Failure on Big Screen to 'Samrat' of TV, Mohit Sehgal Has Seen it All

Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Mohit Sehgal is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Born on December 3, 1985, Mohit started his acting career with the film Delhi Heights in 2007. However, the actor didn’t get the recognition and fame that celebrities covet.

Delhi Heights starred Jimmy Shergill, who coincidentally shares a birthday with Mohit. Anyhow, after the film, Mohit dedicated himself to the small screen. In 2008, he started working for the TV show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ and became immensely popular almost instantly. He played the character of Samrat Shergill in the hit series.

Even today, people recognise Mohit as Samrat. In 2010, Mohit hosted reality shows Zara Nachke Dikha and Meethi Choori No. 1. He, then, participated in the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. Mohit also took part in Nach Baliye 8 with his wife Sanaya Irani as contestants. The two finished as the second runner up of the show. Not just that, the TV’s ‘Samrat’ also took part in Box Cricket League 2 as a contestant.

Advertisement

He has also participated in Kitchen Champion 5. Mohit first met his now wife Sanaya during the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Sanaya played the character of a simple girl Gunjan in the show while Mohit played Samrat. The two became friends during the show before falling in love. They dated each other for seven years before tieing the wedding knot in 2016.

Sanaya had shared a picture on her husband’s 35th birthday. In this picture, the couple was seen kissing each other. This picture went viral.

Mohit Sehgal has done a lot of great work on the small screen and his fans have loved him for that. His most recent work in Naagin 5 was also much appreciated. On this special occasion, we wish Mohit a very happy birthday and hope that we see him on screen for many more years to come.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.