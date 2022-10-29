B'day Special: From Films to Politics, A Look at Nagendra Babu's Career

Telugu actor-producer Nagendra Babu is celebrating his 61st birthday today. While Nagendra might not be as popular as his brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, he has carved a niche as a producer with films like Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India, Stalin and others.

Nagendra performed the role of Simham in Rakshasudu, directed by A Kodandarami Reddy. Based on the novel written by Yandamuri Veerendranath, Rakshasudu revolves around Pursha (Chiranjeevi) who is separated from his mother at a young age. How he gets to meet his mother years later with the help of Simham and other friends formed the theme of this movie. Rakshasudu was a mass masala entertainer film and received accolades from audiences.

Despite the roaring success of Rakshasudu, Naga Babu (fondly called by fans) could not gather popularity as a lead hero. He has done some noteworthy roles as a male lead in films like 420 but failed to achieve further success as a hero. He played supporting characters or villains in films like Marana Mrudangam, Trinetrudu, Lankeswarudu and other projects.

Alongside acting, he decided to try his luck in politics as well. He enjoyed the primary membership of the prestigious organisation Movies Artistes Association for some time. MAA is the most prestigious body in the Telugu film industry. However, he resigned from this body after Prakash Raj lost the elections of MAA to actor Vishnu Manchu. He lambasted MAA for promoting fickle-mindedness and regional feelings.

Besides MAA, Nagendra joined his brother Pawan’s Janasena party in 2019. He contested elections from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency but faced defeat. Pawan had also lost the election from the Bhimavaram Assembly constituency.

Currently, he is essaying the role of Dr Sekhar in the film Sadha Nannu Nadipe directed by Lanka Pratheek Prem Karan. Sadha Nannu Nadipe revolved around the story of a girl who is about to die and falls in love with a thief.

