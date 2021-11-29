B'Day Special: From Hosting Roadies to Acting in Films, VJ Bani Has Done it All

VJ Bani needs no introduction. From Roadies to web series, we have seen her showcasing her talent everywhere. She is famous among the youngsters for her offbeat fashion and style. People recognise her as the host of the show ‘Roadies’. VJ Bani, who has been seen in several TV shows and films, is turning a year older today. On November 29, VJ Bani turned 34 years old, and on this special day, let’s have a look at some special events of Vani’s life.

VJ Bani’s real name is Gurbani Judge and she was born in Chandigarh on November 29, 1987. Bani’s father is a businessman while her mother is a housewife. Born in an ordinary Indian family, Vani always dreamed of the extraordinary. Perhaps that’s why she is a role model for thousands of youngsters. As per media reports, Bani has studied graphic designing, something quite evident from her personality and social media profile.

She has some extremely beautiful tattoos on her body. These attract people’s attention towards Bani very easily. Bani entered the TV industry in 2006. She has undergone some amazing changes with time. She was seen in the fourth season of Roadies. Then she worked as a VJ for MTV. As per media reports, she hosted Roadies for the first time in 2008-2009. After this, she hosted the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 12th seasons of Roadies.

Audiences have also seen her in shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also been a part of the TV show Kya Mast Hai Life. Apart from TV shows, Bani has also worked in some films. Bani entered Bollywood with the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor. Then she was seen in the 2011 film ‘Soundtrack’ in which her work was appreciated. She has also worked in Telugu cinema. Bani was recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please.

