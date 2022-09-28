B'day Special: From TV to Bollywood, Know the Story of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has been in discussion for her brilliant performance in Brahmastra. The Naagin actor has earned a fan following of millions in her journey from the famous Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Bollywood’s latest release Brahmastra.

Mouni’s role in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film is small but she managed to captivate the minds of viewers with her sheer talent

Apart from acting, Mouni, born on 28 September 1985 in Cooch Behar, has always hit the headlines for her TV show Naagin, beauty and killer looks.

She made her acting debut in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and gained tremendous popularity with it.

Advertisement

After Ekta Kapoor’s show, there was no turning back for Mouni Roy. She hogged many offers on TV shows such as Shsh… Phir Koi Hai and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

After attaining fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin franchise Mouni became one of the most expensive TV actresses. She also participated in the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’.

In 2018, Mouni stepped on the big screen with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. She also did an item song in KGF: Chapter 1. Later, she also worked in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

Mouni Roy earns crores from TV shows, films, ad films, brand endorsements, social media, and music videos. According to media reports, Mouni’s net worth stands at 40 crores.

The actress lives an opulent lifestyle and is also the owner of two apartments in Mumbai. Mouni Roy is also fond of luxury cars. The actress has a Mercedes GLS 350 D worth Rs 1.5 crore and a Mercedes Benz E Class worth Rs 67 lakh in her car collection.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here