B'day Special: From TV to Films, Arun Bali Excelled Wherever he Went

Senior actor Arun Bali, who has appeared in many TV serials and films, is celebrating his 79th birthday today. Born on December 23, 1942, in Lahore, Pakistan, Arun Bali has not only worked in Hindi films but also impressed everyone with his acting in Telugu and Punjabi films. Before making his Bollywood debut, Arun Bali had appeared in several TV shows.

Arun Bali made his TV debut in the year 1989 with ‘Doosra Kewal’. The same year, he was also seen in Phir Wahi Talaash. His character in the popular TV show Neem Ka Ped was much applauded and appreciated.

In 1991, he played the role of King Porus in the serial, Chanakya. He then played the character of Kunwar Singh in Doordarshan’s very popular show Swamiman. In

Advertisement

2000, he became a household name by playing the role of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in the serial Kumkum. He played important roles in TV shows like Woh Rahne Wali Mahal Ki, Aahat, Shaktimaan, Mayka, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Jai Ganesh.

Arun Bali made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh. Actor Akshay Kumar also entered the acting world with this film. He appeared in prominent roles in many movies. He appeared in hit films like – Khalnayak, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Shikari, Hey Ram, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dand Nayak, Aankhen, Arman, 3 Idiots, PK, Ready, Barfi, Oh my God, Kedarnath.

Arun Bali is currently seen in very few films or TV shows. He has done more than 50 films and over 30 TV shows in his career. In 2019, he played the role of Ala Singh in the epic war drama film Panipat. After that, he was not seen in any film.

In his interviews, Arun Bali has said that his favourite actor is Jitendra and his favourite female star is Sridevi. He likes the songs of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi very much. In his long career, Arun has never been in controversies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.