B'day Special: How Gulshan Kumar Catapulted This Singer To Same Level as Lata Mangeshkar

It is practically impossible to not feel the influence of T-series, the production behemoth. However, just two-and-a-half decades ago, it was just an audio cassette company, which released imitations of old songs, and re-recorded popular songs of the time.

The company, which had humble beginnings, became the giant that it is today, courtesy the efforts of founder Gulshan Kumar, who unfortunately did not live long enough to witness the zenith of T-series. On the occasion of the music mogul’s birthday today, let us have a bird’s eye view of his hand in the success of one of T-series’ most celebrated singers.

Born to a fruit vendor on May 5 1956 in Delhi, Gulshan Kumar founded a small cassette company in the 80s and named it T-series. Soon, the small company revolutionised the world of music on cassette tapes and Kumar came to be known as Cassette King of Hindi Music Industry. He is also known to launch the careers of singers like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu. Gulshan Kumar had a big hand in the success of Anuradha.

There was a time when the Hindi music industry was dominated by stalwarts Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Anuradha Paudwal started creating space in the world of music with her melodious voice. Anuradha lent her magical voice to Kalicharan and in the film Abhimaan.

Anuradha was climbing the ladder of success by working with musicians like Laxmikant Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji Rajesh Roshan. She also accused the Mangeshkar sisters of monopolistic behaviour. Because the music directors of the industry feared the wrath of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle, Anuradha Paudwal was frequently avoided.

That is when her association with Gulshan Kumar began. Kumar vowed to make her the next Lata Mangeshkar of Bollywood and she became the dominant face of T-series. She was awarded the Filmfare Award three times in a row for songs in Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, and Beta. Anuradha Paudwal even issued a statement that she would only work with Gulshan Kumar.

Her popularity soared to such an extent that music composer OP Nayyar said that Anuradha had replaced Lata. However, the association between Gulshan Kumar and Anuradha was short-lived. Kumar was assassinated in August 1997 by sharpshooters from the underworld who were trying to extort money from him. T-Series is currently chaired by his son Bhushan Kumar Dua.

