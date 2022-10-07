B'day Special: How Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant Faded Into Oblivion After Initial Success

Indian Idol has been one of the most popular reality shows in the country for over a decade now. Even though the recent seasons have seen their share of controversies, it cannot be denied that the show enjoyed widespread popularity and provided a platform for many budding singers. We may be well acquainted with Indian Idol today but back in 2004, when the first season was aired, it was a new concept that completely awed us. It also gave us our very first Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant.

Abhijeet Sawant was touted to be the next big thing in the singing world after he won the first season of Indian Idol and though he initially achieved some success, he soon faded into oblivion. As the singer turns 40 today October 7, let us take a look at his journey.

Born on October 7, 1981, in Mumbai, Abhijeet had a keen interest in music from childhood. After graduating from Chetana College of Commerce and Economics, he decided to follow his dream and try his luck at a singing career. It was during this time that auditions for Indian Idol were being held for the first time in the country and he decided to participate.

Abhijeet ended up winning the show in 2004 and as part of a deal with Sony TV, which promised to offer an album to the winner, Abhijeet came up with the album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant the next year. The song Mohabbatein Lutaunga was very popular in those days. In the same year, Himesh Reshammiya also gave him a break with Marjawaan from Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

However, unfortunately, his fame and success were short-lived as he could not capitalize on his win. After these projects, he hardly got work from the film industry. The next two albums he released could not recreate the success of the first. This prompted him to participate in two more reality shows, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Asian Idol, but even that did not help his career.

Out of work in the singing world, Abhijeet tried his luck in acting appearing in a movie called Lottery in 2009 and a cameo as himself in Tees Maar Khan.

In 2016, he had the second Bollywood hit song in his career with Sau Tarah Ke Revisited from Dishoom. He has also worked as a host at some events. As of now, he is still trying to find a foothold in the entertainment world.

