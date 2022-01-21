B'day Special: How Keerti Gaekwad, Sharad Kelkar Fell in Love on Sets of TV Show

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar is a renowned name on television. She has acted in shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka (2005), Choti Bahu (2008), and Sasural Simar Ka (2011). Keerti was born on 21 January 1974. The actor is celebrating her 48th birthday today.

On the occasion of Keerti’s birthday let’s take a look at her beautiful love story.

Keerti and Sharad’s Instagram account give a glimpse of their wonderful chemistry. The couple also has a lovely daughter. Sharad and Keerti met on the sets of the TV show Aakrosh in 2004, according to media reports.

Both of them worked together in several shows:

Keerti and Sharad have shared screens in shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere. Because of these shows, they started meeting each other regularly and then started dating.

Sharad considers Kirti his lucky charm. In an interview, the actor revealed that he got two of his biggest shows, Saat Phere and Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, after meeting Keerti.

Keerti and Sharad dated each other:

Kirti and Sharad got married in June 2005 after dating for a while. The marriage ceremony lasted three days and was a traditional Marathi wedding. They were blessed with a daughter in February 2014. They have named her Kesha.

Keerti rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka

Keerti is known for her superb acting in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, while Sharad is also famous as a voice-over artist apart from being an established actor. Sharad also gave his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of Bahubali.

