B'day Special: How Kim Sharma is Always in News For her Link-ups, More Than Films

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. She was born on 21 January 1980 in Ahmednagar and made her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Productions romantic film Mohabbatein in 2000. Kim’s fans and film industry friends are wishing her on this occasion. Kim Sharma has always remained in the headlines for her link-ups with stars from Bollywood as well as cricket.

Kim got recognition from her very first Bollywood film Mohabbatein wherein she played the role of Sanjana.

Even after back-to-back successful films in Mohabbatein and Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, the actor distanced herself from Bollywood after a few flops. Kim had appeared in films like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai in 2008, Magadheera in 2009 and Yagam in 2010

In 2004, reports claimed that Kim Sharma and Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh were dating and planning to get married. The couple reportedly separated in 2007 after dating for almost 3 years. However, it was also said that the two were just friends and their relationship news was just a rumour.

In 2010, Kim Sharma married her long-time boyfriend Ali Punjani, a Kenya based businessman, but the couple parted ways in 2016.

After this, Kim’s name was linked with actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is four years younger than her. Several pictures of this couple surfaced on the internet and it was claimed that the two were together.

Only a few years ago, Kim was also seen with actor Amit Sadh in Goa. However, Amit had turned down the rumours of any relationship and said that he coincidentally met Kim at a restaurant when he was on his Goa vacation.

In 2021, Kim shared a picture of Indian tennis player Leander Paes, which brought her back in the headlines.

