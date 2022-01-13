B'day Special: How Piyush Mishra Almost Debuted With Maine Pyaar Kiya

Piyush Mishra is not only a versatile actor but also a skilled writer, musician, and singer. In films, the audience has been watching him playing a wide array of characters that have given him a distinct identity, much from the rest of the actors in the industry.

Piyush Mishra’s engaging recital poems and poetry is very famous among the youth. Today, the actor turned a year older, and on this occasion, here are some unknown stories associated with his life.

Born on 13 January 1963 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the actor was inclined towards literature from a young age. According to media reports, he started a theatre group of his own after graduating from the National School of Drama. The actor had spent about 20 years of his life in Delhi before he moved to Mumbai.

Mishra was to be cast in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya, but it did not happen. Then Sooraj Barjatya gave Salman Khan a chance to work in the film. Piyush Mishra made his Bollywood debut with the film Dil Se wherein he played the role of a CBI officer.

Apart from giving memorable performances in films, Piyush Mishra has penned several songs that are highly popular among the youth, including Aarambh Hai Prachanda from the film Gulaal and Aabroo from Gangs of Wasseypur.

The actor-writer is also fond of singing. He wrote the song Are Ruk Ja Re Bande for the film Black Friday, one of the most famous songs, the reason he is not only recognised as an actor but also as a great lyricist.

