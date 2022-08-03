B'day Special: How Vj-RJ Maniesh Paul Made it Big as Actor and Host

Actor Maniesh Paul has become a well-known name in Indian cinema. But when he came to Mumbai, he had to face rejection and was struggling for a long time. He is now an actor, presenter, TV host, anchor, model and comedian. Maniesh started his career as VJ-RJ and moved from small screen to big screen.

Today, Maniesh Paul is celebrating his 41st birthday and on his special day, we are taking a look at his struggling days and his story of success.

Maniesh Paul was born on August 3, 1981. During his college days, the actor was popular among students as he was hosting cultural events. He did his bachelor’s in tourism from Delhi University. It was Maniesh’s friends who motivated him to try his luck in Mumbai and without giving it a second thought, he shifted his base to the film city.

Advertisement

In 2002, Maniesh Paul got a chance to host Star Plus’ show Sunday Tango. During this time, he also started working as a VJ and RJ and hosted the RJ Bunny Morning show.

In 2007, while he was still trying to make a mark in the entertainment industry, Maniesh Paul got married to his school-time girlfriend Samyuktha. In an interview, Manish said that in the year 2008, there was a time when he had no work. Due to this, there was no money to pay the house rent. However, Samyuktha encouraged Maniesh in bad times, stood firm and as a result of that, today the couple owns property worth crores.

It was the dance reality show Dance India Dance that changed Maniesh Paul’s career. From 2012 to 2020, Maniesh hosted the show. According to The Heightnetworth.com, a website associated with celebs’ net worth, Maniesh had charged around 1.5 crore fees to host each season.

Advertisement

While working in the TV industry, Maniesh Paul also tried his luck in Bollywood. In 2010, he was seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Tees Maar Khan. In 2013, he worked in the movie Micky Virus, which changed his life and career. He played the lead role in the film.

Now, Maniesh Paul hosts his podcast, anchors several shows and events, and runs his YouTube channel. He was last seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo. According to various websites and media reports, Maniesh has now become the owner of property worth about Rs 8 crore. This figure is from the year 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here