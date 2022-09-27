B'day Special: Know Little-Known Facts About TV Heartthrob Abhinav Shukla

Bollywood and TV star Abhinav Shukla has become a year older and wiser. The actor with his dashing personality and heart-throbbing looks has stolen a million hearts, including that of Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav was born in Ludhiana and belongs to a well-to-do family. Abhinav’s father was an entomologist and his mother was a teacher in his school, Guru Nanak Public School.

Sometimes, the actor considers himself the black sheep of his family, for being the only one who made a career in acting. Moreover, his elder brother is a naval officer.

Abhinav graduated in Electronic Engineering and his love for engineering was quite palpable in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatro Ke Khiladi. The actor time and again shared his knowledge with the mates and Rohit Shetty, which pissed others.

His big break came in 2007 with Jersey No. 10. Abhinav played the lead role in the movie and soon his acting skills and personality attracted the audience. Then 2008, he essayed the character of Shantanu in the serial Jaane Kya Baat Hui and 2009 as Vikram in the serial Choti Bahu.

Abhinav Shukla made her debut in Bollywood with Roar: Tiger of Sunderbans. Abhinav and Nora Fatehi were the lead actors in the Roar. Later, his performance fetched him Aksar 2, Lukka Chuppi, and Big F. After movies, he returned to serials and worked in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Geet, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastan, Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Bahena, and Diya Aur Baati hum.

Abhinav’s love for photography, trekking, and biking is not unknown. Abhinav and Rubina travel a lot to the mountains for the same. The duo was on the verge of divorce when they entered Bigg Boss. They believe Bigg Boss changed them as partners.

