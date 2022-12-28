Home » News » Movies » B’Day Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale

B’Day Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale

The actor’s first brush with fame came with the 2008 Yogaraj Bhat directorial Gaalipata.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 16:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

Diganth was born in Karnataka's city of Sagara.
Popular Kannada actor Diganth Manchale celebrated his 39th birthday today, December 28. The actor who is lovingly called Doodhpedha by his fans has bagged the prestigious South Indian International Movie (SIIMA) Award and four Filmfare nominations. The actor was last seen in the Sanjay Sharma directorial Thimayya and Thimayaa where he received much praise from critics and fans alike. As the handsome hunk turns a year older today, ageing like fine wine, here’s a look back at some of the lesser-known facts about the Kannada actor.

Diganth was born in Karnataka’s city of Sagara. While his father, Krishnamurthy is a professor, his mother Mallika is a homemaker. He also shares an older brother, Akash Manchale. Diganth completed his schooling at Karnataka’s Seva Bharathi. He is a graduate of Commerce from the prestigious Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College. Before entering the world of glam and glitz, Diganth was a model by profession.

The actor’s first break into acting came with the 2006 film Miss California. Although the romantic drama failed to make a mark on the audience, Diganth gained prominence in the Kannada film industry. The actor’s first brush with fame came with the 2008 Yogaraj Bhat directorial Gaalipata. The film not only minted crores at the ticket window but also took Diganth to stardom.

Post the success of Gaalipata, Diganth starred in numerous Kollywood movies including Manasaare, Parijatha, Fortuner, Pancharangi, and Katheyondu Shuruvagide, among others. On the personal front, Diganth got hitched to the love of his life Anindrita Ray on December 12, 2018. The lovebirds were dating for ten long years before they chimed the wedding bells. Anindrita was Diganth’s co-star in the film Manasaare.

Recently, the actor who was holidaying with his wife Anindrita in Goa met with a serious accident at the resort they were staying in. As a part of his daily workout routine, Diganth was attempting to perform a backflip when accidentally he landed on his head. As per sources, the actor suffered an adverse neck injury and was rushed to the hospital.

Earlier, the Kannada star also received a grievous wound on one of his eyes. He shared that while shooting for the Bollywood film Ticket to Bollywood, actress Amyra Dastur had flung her pointed stilettos directly at his face to make a scene look realistic. However, owing to poor distant measurements, the heel smacked Diganth’s eye, causing him to lose 80 per cent of his vision. “… if I could go back in time and change something, it would be the injury to my eye," the 39-year-old revealed while promoting his latest film Thimayya Thimayya.

