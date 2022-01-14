B'day Special: Li'l Champs Runner-up to Winning India Idol, Story of Salman Ali

Salman Ali, the winner of Indian Idol 10, has become highly popular among the masses after his triumph in the singing competition. The singer has worked very hard and struggled to reach where he is today. Salman was also the first runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011.

Today, Salman Ali is celebrating his 24th birthday. And, on this occasion, his fans and friends have filled the internet with love and warm birthday wishes.

Salman Ali, who has lent his voice to several songs, was born on 14 January 1998 in Punhana, a town in Nuh district of Haryana. The last four generations of his family have been associated with singing to earn a livelihood.

Salman was introduced to music at a young age. He began his career by singing at Jagrans, and from there he initiated his journey of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Indian Idol.

After winning the show, he also appeared in a few episodes of Zameen with Salim Suleman. Many don’t know, but Salman has also sung the promotional song of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga.

Continuing his journey, Salman got the biggest break when Salman Khan approached him to sing a song for his movie Dabangg 3. Moreover, he also sang the theme song of the popular television show Chandragupta Maurya, which became quite popular. Salman Ali became a celebrated personality in the industry after he sang Jai He in Satellite Shankar and Awara in Dabangg 3.

Salman Ali, who appeared in many reality shows, was seen in Zee TV’s reality TV show Pro Music League as Captain, Music Director, Composer, and Singer along with Ankit Tiwari. Suresh Raina was the brand ambassador of this show. With time, Salman has released his music albums, which were well-received by the audience.

