B'Day Special: Luxury Cars to Bungalows, Know the Net Worth of Sunny Deol

Actor-politician Sunny Deol has turned a year older today, and his fans have been wishing him on this occasion. From Jeet to Gadar, the actor has delivered several hit films. His dhai kilo ka haath and other legendary dialogues are the lifelines of many super-hit action films. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s see what the net worth of the actor is.

His net worth of Sunny is in the range of $12-16 million, which means roughly Rs 120 crore. According to reports, brand endorsements and films contribute a major chunk of his net worth. The actor charges Rs 5-6 crore for a film and also takes home a share in the profit. And if you think that’s all, you are mistaken. The Chup actor charges a gigantic Rs 2 crore for brand endorsements like Lux Cozi, BKT Tires and Form Tract Tractors.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The Apne actor also owns production houses Winner Films and Vijayta Films. Vijayta Films is the banner behind many films like Betaab, Ghayal, Dillagi, Socha Na Tha and others. Besides these production houses, Sunny is also the owner of a lavish bungalow in Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai. According to reports, his real estate property is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore. Apart from this, he also owns many properties in the country including a complex in Mumbai worth Rs 21 crore. Other than that, he has ancestral properties in Punjab and real estate property in England.

Sunny also owns enormous agricultural and non-agricultural land. The Naksha actor is an admirer of cars as well. He possesses luxurious four-wheelers like Range Rover and Audi A8. Reportedly, he has also declared a liability of Rs 51.79 cr to the government. This also includes his GST dues.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here