B'Day Special: Luxury Cars To Swanky Home, A Look at Deepika Padukone's Lifestyle

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has turned a year older and wiser. The 37-year-old star is dominating headlines for her next film Pathaan. Not long ago, there was a controversy over the saffron bikini she wore in the Besharam Rang song. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at her lifestyle.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood today and charges around 15 to 30 crores for a film. Not only that, her total net worth is said to be around Rs 314 crore.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone is fond of expensive watches. Her collection includes a Tissot Classic Prince Diamond Rose Gold watch, which costs around Rs 8 lakh. Deepika’s car collection is also impressive. She owns a Mercedes car and a 4 BHK luxury house.

Advertisement

The Om Shanti Om actress lives with her husband in a luxury 4 BHK apartment in Beau Monde Towers in Worli. According to India Today, Deepika spent about Rs 16 crore on this house. On the other hand, the price of Deepika’s Mercedes Maybach S500 is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the power couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo is often seen showering love on each other on social media. But despite so much love, Deepika is very much irritated about one particular habit of Ranveer Singh. In an interview, the actress said Ranveer eats food very quickly when she takes only two to three bites and the actor completes his whole meal.

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone was last seen in the lead role in the 2022 movie Gehraiyaan. This film did not get much success. But her character was liked by the viewers. She will soon be seen in Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here