B'Day Special: Mapping National Award Winner Suriya's Incredible Film Journey

Wishing the superstar Suriya a very Happy Birthday! The actor has turned a year wiser and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And what better day than your birthday to win a national award.

On Friday, the actor won the Best Actor Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya is one of the very few actors to have navigated commercial as well as offbeat cinema.

Debuting at the age of 22, with comedy-thriller Nerukku Ner, the actor impressed the film critics with his versatile performance in blockbuster films like Nandha, Singham, Ayan, Ghajini, and Khakka Khakka among others.

Jai Bhim, the critically acclaimed film starring actor Suriya, recently won several awards. The Suriya-starrer is deserving of all the praise. At the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, the legal drama won two awards. The actor Manikandan and the movie itself took home the Best Film and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively.

Suriya, who acted in his 25th film Singam, continued to expand his business horizons by acting in the next two instalments of Singam. Surya also started a foundation called Akaram in 2008 to help rural students to get an education.

Let’s not forget his cameo role in Vikram starring Kamal Haasan which gained massive love from the audience.

