B'Day Special: Much Before Vijay Became a Male Lead, He Acted as Child Artist

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who was recently seen in Beast, has turned 48 today. And as the actor prepares for his next, now titled Varisu, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about him.

The actor is affectionately known as Commander among his fans.

Vijay was introduced to the world of cinema by his father SA Chandrasekhar. Vijay made his acting debut as a child star in 1984. He then starred in the 1992 movie Naalaiya Theerpu as the male lead. From 1984 to 1988, Vijay acted as a child star in six films, all directed by his father. So, Vijay had a solid foundation in acting even before his debut as a protagonist.

Vijay is called the darling of the masses. He started his social welfare organisation, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which organises blood donation camps every year.

Vijay has often said that he would not have come to the world of cinema without actor Rajinikanth. He is an avid Rajini fan. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay had asked his father for permission to play the lead role in a famous verse from Rajinikanth’s Annamalai.

Vijay is fond of his sister Vidya. His sister died when Vijay was nine years old, which affected him greatly. In memory of his sister, Vijay has incorporated his sister’s name into his production company. Vijay’s Production Company - VV Creations. It is Vidya-Vijay Creations. It shows how much Vijay loves his sister.

Although Vijay mostly acts only in Tamil cinema, he has done a cameo in a Bollywood film. In Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore, Vijay appears with director Prabhu Deva at the end of the song Chinta Da and dances with Akshay.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Vijay is the only non-Malayalam actor to have a huge fan base in Kerala. He is one of the biggest box office kings in Kerala. Vijay’s Theri was a huge success in Kerala, surpassing many Malayalam films at the time, and it ran in theatres for weeks.

It is an undeniable fact that Vijay has made endless contributions to cinema and society. Vijay has won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, eight Vijay Awards, and a SIIMA Award.

