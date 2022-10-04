B'day Special: Paoli Dam, The Bengali Actress Who Speaks With Her Eyes

Bold and beautiful - that’s actress Paoli Dam for you. The actress, who is known to talk with her eyes, has etched a place in the hearts of many with her profound acting skills and subtle charm. She has time and again made the paparazzi chase her for her dauntless outfits and bold choice of films. Turning a deaf ear to the trolls who leave no stones unturned to shame Paoli for being unafraid to speak her mind, she continues to follow her heart like a queen. Recently, the actress celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 4.

Paoli was born in Faridpur in Bangladesh. A graduate in chemistry, she had no plans to enter the Bengali film industry and she aspired to be a chemical researcher. Later, the profession of a pilot also sparked interest in Paoli and she wanted to join the aviation industry.

However, life had other plans for her. The 42-year-old is a trained classical dancer and has also performed in several theatre plays. She got her first break in acting with the 2003 Bengali soap opera, Jibon Niye Khela. Paoli has not looked back ever since, climbing the ladder of success, and finally reaching the pinnacle.

Paoli’s debut film Agnipariksha earned her immense praise from critics and movie enthusiasts. Her acting prowess and screen presence grabbed the attention of Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt. He offered Paoli her very first Bollywood film, Hate Story. Appearing in a series of intimate and bold scenes, Paoli nailed this film single-handedly.

The Bengal diva made a great impact with her dark character Binodini in the 2020 horror film Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the detective thriller Byomkesh Hotyamancha. The film also featured Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar in titular roles.

She is also a part of the web series Karm Yudh, currently airing on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

